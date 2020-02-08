Η σέξι πιανίστρια που παίζει με δύο όργανα ταυτόχρονα

Η σέξι πιανίστρια που παίζει με δύο όργανα ταυτόχρονα

Δείτε το βίντεο

Εντυπωσίασε για μια ακόμη φορά η Αμερικανίδα πιανίστρια, Λόλα Αστάνοβα. Αυτή τη φορά έπαιξε ταυτόχρονα δύο πιάνα και μάλιστα το έκανε πολύ καλά.

Η μελαχρινή καλλονή που γεννήθηκε στη Σοβιετική Ένωση, ανέβασε ένα βίντεο στο λογαριασμό της στο Instagram όπου παίζει ταυτόχρονα δυο πιάνα.

«Πάντα λένε ότι τα 2 είναι καλύτερα από 1», έγραψε στο βίντεο που ανέβασε. Μάλιστα η απόσταση που χωρίζει τα δυο όργανα φαίνεται πως δεν την δυσκόλεψε καθόλου. Στο βίντεο φαίνεται να παίζει με μεγάλη άνεση και να χαμογελά.

Δείτε ακόμα: Με σέξι γαλάζιο στρινγκ στο μπάνιο της η Ελένη Φουρέιρα

Δείτε τις σέξι εμφανίσεις της: 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Whatever Lola wants ... Lola gets 😈 • • • #piano #reddress #pianist #singer #voice #ladyinred #songs

A post shared by LOLA ASTANOVA (@lolaastanova) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Just a memory ... 🔈- River flows in you 🎶 • • • • #piano #pianist #keyboard #songs #musician

A post shared by LOLA ASTANOVA (@lolaastanova) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thank you for all the love on my angel video! It was also an interesting experiment 😉 and I am glad to see that 99% of you are open-minded, well-balanced, modern people that live in 2019 and not 1419! And to the 1% that was ‘offended’ or felt it was ‘too much’, I am sorry that your phobias preclude you from living an enjoyable life even on Halloween. Somehow women are still constantly ‘educated’ on what they should look like, how they should behave and dress to fit some ‘standard’ that some think is right for them. Each woman is unique, and has the right to make her own choices! In big things and small. Just remember, that the idea of what’s ‘proper’ or ‘correct’ was instilled in our minds by someone else. (Most of the time, by people with their own limitations and fears.) So, you have no clue what Chopin would have liked or thought about today’s world, but I’m sure he wouldn’t mind knowing that his music can breathe again. So try to open your mind, pursue your dreams, allow others to thrive and be themselves! 😉 • • • • #pianist #piano #womenpower #wings #musician #angel

A post shared by LOLA ASTANOVA (@lolaastanova) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Just a simple little melody for your autumn Tuesday 🍂🍁🎶 • • • #piano #pianist #keyboard #songs #melody #musica

A post shared by LOLA ASTANOVA (@lolaastanova) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

1 or 2 ? 🧐 • • • #piano #musician #pianist #blackdress #keyboard #performer

A post shared by LOLA ASTANOVA (@lolaastanova) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Trick or treat?🎃🍭 Who are you going to be for Halloween this year?😜 • • • #piano #pianist #autumn #fashion #dresses

A post shared by LOLA ASTANOVA (@lolaastanova) on

Δείτε ακόμα: Η Μάργκοτ Ρόμπι με ανοιχτό σακάκι και χωρίς σουτιέν προκάλεσε… εγκεφαλικά

Παρακαλούμε περιμένετε ...