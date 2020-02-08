Η σέξι πιανίστρια που παίζει με δύο όργανα ταυτόχρονα

Δείτε το βίντεο
Εντυπωσίασε για μια ακόμη φορά η Αμερικανίδα πιανίστρια, Λόλα Αστάνοβα. Αυτή τη φορά έπαιξε ταυτόχρονα δύο πιάνα και μάλιστα το έκανε πολύ καλά.
Η μελαχρινή καλλονή που γεννήθηκε στη Σοβιετική Ένωση, ανέβασε ένα βίντεο στο λογαριασμό της στο Instagram όπου παίζει ταυτόχρονα δυο πιάνα.
«Πάντα λένε ότι τα 2 είναι καλύτερα από 1», έγραψε στο βίντεο που ανέβασε. Μάλιστα η απόσταση που χωρίζει τα δυο όργανα φαίνεται πως δεν την δυσκόλεψε καθόλου. Στο βίντεο φαίνεται να παίζει με μεγάλη άνεση και να χαμογελά.
Δείτε τις σέξι εμφανίσεις της:
Whatever Lola wants ... Lola gets 😈 • • • #piano #reddress #pianist #singer #voice #ladyinred #songs
Exciting new videos and launches are just around the corner!🤤 In the meantime ... some Chopin in your feed. Tap on the video to see my shoes!👠 Also, I always ad lib when I imagine that I am improvising 🎶 and this is exactly how I felt when I played it. Next time I’ll probably do it differently. * * * #piano #pianist #chopin #keyboard #songs #bluedress
Just a memory ... 🔈- River flows in you 🎶 • • • • #piano #pianist #keyboard #songs #musician
Thank you for all the love on my angel video! It was also an interesting experiment 😉 and I am glad to see that 99% of you are open-minded, well-balanced, modern people that live in 2019 and not 1419! And to the 1% that was ‘offended’ or felt it was ‘too much’, I am sorry that your phobias preclude you from living an enjoyable life even on Halloween. Somehow women are still constantly ‘educated’ on what they should look like, how they should behave and dress to fit some ‘standard’ that some think is right for them. Each woman is unique, and has the right to make her own choices! In big things and small. Just remember, that the idea of what’s ‘proper’ or ‘correct’ was instilled in our minds by someone else. (Most of the time, by people with their own limitations and fears.) So, you have no clue what Chopin would have liked or thought about today’s world, but I’m sure he wouldn’t mind knowing that his music can breathe again. So try to open your mind, pursue your dreams, allow others to thrive and be themselves! 😉 • • • • #pianist #piano #womenpower #wings #musician #angel
Thank you Mexico for all the love and great energy! I had a blast performing some of my own music in a way that I always wanted to. It is fun to make virtuoso music current and exciting again - no snoring or sadness in the audience.😝 And thank you @burakyeter for traveling so far to make this such a memorable night! Swipe to see some highlights of the show 🎶 • • • • #piano #pianist #liveshow #newclassic #dance
Just a simple little melody for your autumn Tuesday 🍂🍁🎶 • • • #piano #pianist #keyboard #songs #melody #musica
1 or 2 ? 🧐 • • • #piano #musician #pianist #blackdress #keyboard #performer
Guys! I am happy to share that official Lola MERCH store is now open 🎉‼️Over the years many of you have asked me to do this, and it is finally here! So thank you for your daily encouragement love and support. I appreciate it more than you know and have come to think of you all as my insta family! 💙 Please go check it out (PianoSlayer.com link in bio) and register for a chance to win a personalized gift from me! 🎁🥰 Now we can all wear the ‘Lola team’ colors! 😝🎹 * * * #piano #slayer #pianist #keyboard #gift
Grateful that being a musician I get to travel the world and see the most beautiful and sometimes exotic locations.☝🏼🗺 This week I had the best time in Croatia 🇭🇷 and you know, it really is full of life.🦋 What is your dream destination? 🌎 • • • #CroatiaFullOfLife #musician #traveler #pianist #seaside #summervibes
Just want to thank every single person who takes the time out of their day to comment and say something kind and share your thoughts. I read your messages and try to respond the best I can. Even when I don’t, doesn’t mean I don’t see them! 🤗 • Thank you for being on this journey with me and showing me so much love and encouragement daily! Your messages mean the world to me and motivate me to go forward. This is just the beginning and together we are going to do some incredible things! There are over 600,000 of us already, and I love you all so much!💜🎶🎹 • • #piano #pianist #musician #performer #instafam