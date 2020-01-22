Το τατουάζ της Έμιλι Ραταϊκόφσκι σε…αποκαλυπτικό σημείο

Η επιλογή του μοντέλου ξεσήκωσε τους θαυμαστές της
Η Έμιλι Ραταϊκόφσκι βάλθηκε να τρελάνει τους θαυμαστές της με το νέο τατουάζ που χτύπησε. Το ζήτημα στην περίπτωσή της, δεν είναι βέβαια το τατουάζ καθεαυτό αλλά το σημείο που επέλεξε.
Το διάσημο μοντέλο ανάρτησε φωτογραφία στον λογαριασμό της στο Instagram όπου φαίνεται το tattoo χαμηλά στη μέση της, εξιτάροντας την ανδρική φαντασία.
Η Ραταϊκόφσκι έχει μία πλούσια συλλογή από σέξι λήψεις, ορισμένες από τις οποίες μπορείτε να απολαύσετε παρακάτω.
I used to like showing people this photo of me at 14 to prove that my body is natural. Now I’m a little sad it exists at all. I was just a kid in this picture and I wish the world had encouraged my 14-year-old self to be more than just my body. All of that said, I do still feel like I’ve been empowered through my body and my sexuality via modeling and platforms like Instagram. Luckily I have discovered the parts of me that are so much more important than “sexiness”, but if you’re a 14-year-old girl reading this, don’t worry about any of that for now. Read lots of books and know that what you see on Instagram is just a very small fraction of complete and beautifully complex human beings.
Our first ever underwire bra. Available now! Shop the link in bio @inamoratawoman
