Χριστίνα Τσακιρίδου: Οι αποκαλύψεις της «βασίλισσας» της Πελοποννήσου

Οι διακρίσεις της σε διαγωνισμούς ομορφιάς ανταμείβουν την εμφάνισή της

Με ύψος 1,79 εκ., η Χριστίνα Τσακιρίδου είναι μία γυναίκα που μαγνητίζει σε κάθε της εμφάνιση ή φωτογράφιση.

Το κορίτσι από την Πελοπόννησο έχει αναδειχθεί Β' Σταρ Πελοπόννησος το 2015 αλλά και Σταρ Τουρισμός το 2019, χάρη στα καλίγραμμα πόδια της και το αισθησιακό της κορμί.

Στο Instagram την ακολουθούν χιλιάδες followers και εκείνη τους ανταμείβει με σέξι αναρτήσεις.

 

let your dreams set sail...⚓️

everyday is a show and the world is my runway 🏁📸 @giannisvlaseros

I live my life a quarter mile at a time 🏍🖤#missMotors 🇮🇹#missGreece🇬🇷👑

Keep the ones who heard you when you never said a word💫 @playboy_greece

✨Perdido en el paraíso🌴🇬🇷 #summerinGreece #mykonosvibes

Vacay mood ON💚

🇬🇷🇬🇷🇬🇷 #islandofthewinds

Daydreaming☀️💙

