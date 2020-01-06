Η σέξι ψυχολόγος που έγινε μοντέλο

Φωτογραφίες και βίντεο από το «καυτό» Instagram της
Διαθέτει εντυπωσιακό κορμί, τέλειες αναλογίες και όμορφο πρόσωπο. Η Anna Herrin, δεν είναι απλά όμορφη αλλά και μορφωμένη καθώς σε συνέντευξη της έχει αποκαλύψει ότι έχει πτυχίο Ψυχολογίας.
Εκείνο που την έκανε όμως γνωστό μοντέλο είναι οι σέξι πόζες της. Ρίχνοντας κανείς μια ματιά στο Instagram της το γυμνασμένο κορμί της κλέβει τις εντυπώσεις ενώ το νάζι της αποσπά τα πιο κολακευτικά σχόλια.
The most geometry I’ve used in a decade. I call this one an “a-cute” photo. 🤓📐 @megbatphoto
When you want a good tan, but also just want to be a 90’s dad. 👙👟 @gigicbikinis 💓 @roguefoto 📷
Peoples main excuses for not doing yoga: 1. I can’t even touch my toes 🧘🏽♀️ 2. It’s too embarrassing, I feel like everyone’s watching me 😎 Answer to number 1, you’re never going to touch your toes if you don’t try. Do you think people who learn how to fence have innate sword abilities? Or that free divers have less of a requirement for oxygen? Nope, they practice 👌🏼 answer to number 2, in the least offensive way possible..absolutely no one cares what you’re doing. A way to relieve the stress of feeling like everyone’s watching you is to remind yourself that everyone is wayyyy to into themselves to care what you look like during a yoga class. Don’t be so cocky 😉 and definitely don’t let a group of strangers deter you from bliss. 🙏🏽
11/11 wish day, I am so here for it...butttt what if we made 11/12 a #gratitude day 🤓 feel free to join! 🙏🏽 • • *the health and love of my family and friends ❤️ * my fully functioning body that allows me to move and express 🤸🏽♀️ *the sunshine ☀️ *the freedom to travel and see all different ways of life ✈️ *yummy food and comfy beds/being able to eat yummy food in comfy beds 🤤 *the ability to laugh at myself and most situations 🤷🏽♀️ *the motivation and time to get to yoga and feel this epic feeling 🙌🏽 • • ...I try to keep a gratitude journal but I usually forget, so I at least try to make a list in my head before bed...I swear it feels good, you should try it! 😎