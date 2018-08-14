Tετράχρονη σταρ του Instagram βγάζει 550€ για κάθε ανάρτηση

Η μητέρα της Kerry της άνοιξε το προφίλ όταν η κόρη ήταν έξι μηνών
Η μικρή Piper από το Μπρίσμπεϊν μπορεί να υπερηφανεύεται: Είναι μόλις 4 ετών και έχει ήδη 52.000 followers στο Instagram.
Well Piper’s brush with fame yesterday, totally went to her head 😉 She was so unaffected by it that she spent the entire day in her jammies, watching a My Little Ponies marathon, while going through her craft bag creating nurmerous artworks that I now need to find space on the fridge for! 🤦🏼♀️ While eating her favourite peanut butter sandwiches #lifeoftherichandfamous 😂 . Covergirl @uonsunday 📷 Mark Cranitch . . . . . . . #uonsundaycover #uonsunday #queensland #thesundaymail #documentlife #media #blendwithtrend #minilicious #instadaily #huffpostgram #thisisqueensland #newspaper #brisbane #bloggerau #bne #travellingparents2018 #thisisqueensland #discoverqueensland #brisbaneanyday #blogger #brissy #brisbaneblogger #brisbanestyle #brisbanemums #bne
Η μητέρα της, Kerry, άνοιξε ένα προφίλ για την κόρη της, όταν η Piper ήταν έξι μηνών.
«Η μεγαλύτερη κόρη μου ήταν 16 χρονών εκείνη την εποχή και είχε δει άλλους λογαριασμούς μωρών και μου το πρότεινε», είπε η Kerry στο FEMAIL.
We were gifted a beautiful day of sunshine today ☀️ Spring is finally in the air, definitely worth celebrating with a trip to the beach. #winterinqueensland . . Wearing of fav animal prints from @cheekychickadeestore . . . . . . . . #mommyblogger #mummyblogger #momblogger #momblog #mommyblog #mommylife #momsofinstagram #mumlife #motherhoodunplugged #momlife #motherhood #motherhoodthroughinstagram #ohheymama #instamom #parenthood #mommy #parenting #momlifeisthebestlife #letthembelittle #momstyle #workingmom #uniteinmotherhood #mommyandme #toddlermom #motherhoodrising #stayathomemom #momswithcameras #momtogs #travellingparents2018
«Αρχικά σκέφτηκα ότι ήταν τρελό όλο αυτό αλλά μου έδειξε μερικούς άλλους λογαριασμούς και έτσι ξεκίνησε το Instagram της Piper για μένα, ποστάροντας τις πρώτες φωτογραφίες».
Το νεαρό αστέρι κερδίζει μέχρι 500 ευρώ ανά φωτογραφία που θα ανεβάσει.
Since we cannot change reality, let us change the eyes which see which see reality, taking in the world with bright eyes and a big heart ❣ Any plans for the weekend for you all? Our plan is to not have too many plans! . . . Piper for @white_and_willow 📷 @from.sea.to.sky . . . . . . . . #motherhood #momlife #letthembelittle #candidchildhood #uniteinmotherhood #travellingparents2018 #motherhoodthroughinstagram #childhoodunplugged #parenthood #motherhoodunplugged #motherhoodrising #parenting #mumlife #momswithcameras #letthekids #dailyparenting #mama #momsofinstagram #littleandbrave #mother #momtogs #pregnancy #maternity #clickinmoms #ig_motherhood #momblogger #mommylife #mommyblogger
I’ve been spending so much time in the kitchen lately it’s always good to know I’ve inspire others 😉 we are well into our third month #plantbased (not long compared to some of you) 🙊 but I’m just loving it, I have so much more energy! And I wanted to say a big Thankyou to everyone who’s reach out and shared their journey with me, given me recipes and to those who message me after watching all my food spam on my insta story 🙈 Please keep it coming, tag me in anything you see and let me know it’s all welcome #veganfamily . . . . . . . . #thehappynow #flashesofdelight #pursuepretty #livethelittlethings #darlingmovement #livecolorfully #petitejoys #darlingweekend #abmlifeiscolorful #myunicornlife #theartofslowliving #abmhappylife #seekthesimplicity #morningslikethese #calledtobecreative #letthembelittle #postitfortheaesthetic #acolorstory #creativityfound #verilymoment #lovelysquares #childhoodunplugged #mytinyatlas #candidchildhood #chasinglight #abmlifeissweet #theeverydayproject
..and here slowly we see, the rare ... little wilding in her natural habitat, never before has a human witnessed the excitement, lets see if we can get in for a closer look.... . Totally loving these threads for your #wildone from @anarkid__ . . . . . . . . #darlingmovement #thehappynow #pursuepretty #flashesofdelight #livethelittlethings #darlingweekend #petitejoys #livecolorfully #abmhappylife #abmlifeiscolorful #morningslikethese #postitfortheaesthetic #myunicornlife #seekthesimplicity #verilymoment #theartofslowliving #calledtobecreative #abmlifeissweet #finditliveit #lovelysquares #thepursuitofjoyproject #momentslikethese #theeverydayproject #creativityfound #dscolor #feelfreefeed #chasinglight #theeverygirl #makemoments